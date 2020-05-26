Caddie Harry Diamond to spend two weeks in quarantine before returning to golf with Rory McIlroy

Diamond is a long-time friend of world number one McIlroy

Rory McIlroy's caddie Harry Diamond is set to spend two weeks in quarantine in Florida so that he can be on McIlroy's bag for the PGA Tour's return.

Diamond was due to fly to the USA on Sunday before going into quarantine at McIlroy's guest house in Florida.

The world number one is set to play behind closed doors at the Charles Schwab Colonial event in Texas on 11 June - the first PGA tournament since 12 March due to the coronavirus crisis.

"It's an interesting one," he said.

"We will be able to get Harry on the bag. We have a guest house that he can quarantine in and make sure he does all the necessary things that he needs to do to caddie for the next few weeks.

"The only tough thing is he has to come over and quarantine here for two weeks and then it looks like he will have to quarantine for two weeks on the other side as well.

"So for a three-tournament stretch it is actually seven weeks for him, but hopefully some of those rules could be lifted between now and then."

After joining Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in taking part in a charity skins game in Florida earlier this month, McIlroy is looking forward to returning to competitive action in Texas.

The Holywood native returned to world number one in February for the first time in five years and he is hoping his good form before lockdown will continue.

"It's going to be different. Obviously there will be no fans, but there will still be the normal thins that you would expect such as TV cameras," he commented.

"I'm excited to play again, to get back out there and compete. The PGA Tour have taken the necessary precautions to make sure that we can play in a safe environment."