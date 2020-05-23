Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning take on $10m golf challenge

Mickelson beat Woods to claim the £7m in their head-to-head match in 2018

Rivals Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will be joined by NFL greats Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as they take on a $10m (£8.2m) golfing rematch on Sunday.

The event will raise money for Covid-19 relief efforts in the United States.

It follows Rory McIlroy's £4m skins event last week involving Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff also in aid of charity.

Mickelson beat Woods to claim the $9m prize when they met in a matchplay duel in Las Vegas in 2018.

The pair have previously had a strained relationship, but have taunted each other in good humour in the build-up to their rematch.

During a recent video call, Mickelson showed off his trophy from their most recent meeting in 2018, as Woods responded by putting on his green jacket from his 2019 Masters triumph.

NFL quarterbacks Brady, who partners Mickelson, and Woods' team-mate Manning, also have a long-standing rivalry.

The contest will take place behind closed doors at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, with no caddies, while the players are allowed to drive their own golf buggies.