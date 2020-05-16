Connor Syme wins virtual event over Royal Portrush course

Syme and the rest of the field virtually played 18 holes at Royal Portrush

Scotland's Connor Syme has recorded a tournament victory from the comfort of his own home in the latest virtual golf event.

Competing virtually against 28 European Tour players over 18 holes at Royal Portrush, Syme shot an eight under par round of 64.

He claimed the €10,000 prize for two charities of his choice.

"Having an opportunity to make a difference with what is going on in the world is great," Syme said.

"I'm honoured to have won and have the opportunity to hopefully change a few peoples lives."

Following his victory at the Northern Irish venue, which hosted the 148th Open Championship in 2019, Syme opted to split the cheque between two charities - FoodTrain, which supplies meals to the elderly in Dundee, Scotland, and Hospice of the Valleys, a charity which provides palliative care.

The Scot finished top of a leaderboard in the second of five events in the new series of virtual golf tournaments using the latest simulator technology.

Syme and the rest of the field, including former world number one Martin Kaymer, competed over the links layout from their own homes in the one round, 18-hole stroke play event.

"Seeing the scores from last week I wasn't really sure how I would fare, but it was great to get a good score around Royal Portrush," said Syme.

"I played solid on the front nine and then I just went crazy for a few holes ten through 14 - that was a cool run to go on.

"It was my first time competing in something like this on Trackman [technology], so I really had no idea what a good score would be, but I was very happy with the numbers."