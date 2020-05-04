Golf Union of Ireland boss hopes Northern Ireland golf will return on 18 May

Royal Portrush has been missing out on an anticipated influx of US visitors after hosting a hugely successful Open Championship in 2019

The head of the Ulster branch of the Golfing Union of Ireland says he hopes golf can return in Northern Ireland on the same day as the Republic.

Executive officer Kevin Stevens wants the sport to be re-introduced in phase one of lockdown relaxations on an All-Ireland basis on 18 May.

"If it doesn't mirror that but comes shortly thereafter, we can work within that parameter," said Stevens.

Stevens does not expect a 5km distance rule to apply in Northern Ireland.

Golf club members in the Republic of Ireland will not be able to play on their courses for a two-week period from 18 May if they live more than 5km from their clubs after which the distance requirement is scheduled to increase to 20km.

Asked whether he thought a 5km distance could be applied to Northern Ireland golfers, Stevens replied: "I don't. The Republic had a two-kilometre guideline for exercise which they have now extended to five. But we haven't had that stipulation in Northern Ireland and I don't see us introducing a distance requirement."

Social distancing measures will have to be rigidly enforced by golf clubs and Stevens who had a meeting with Sport NI on Monday, said a failure to adhere to these rules could see golf having to stop again.

"In the early stages, there will not be any clubhouses, bars or restaurants open.

"Golfers will turn up to play. They will have to book beforehand. It will be members only."

Stevens anticipates groups being restricted to two or possibly three-balls with intervals of 14 to 15 minutes.

Courses in the Republic of Ireland will reopen on a restricted basis from 18 May after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's announcement on Friday.

The Republic's course guidelines will see flag sticks and bunker rakes being removed while groups will be limited to two players teeing off in 15-minute intervals.