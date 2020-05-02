Quiz: How well do you know Rory McIlroy's PGA Tour career?

Rory McIlroy

On 2 May 2010, Rory McIlroy announced his arrival on the PGA Tour in spectacular fashion by winning the Quail Hollow Championship.

With one European Tour win to his name, bagging his first title in the US was seen as a significant moment in the young Ulsterman's career.

In the decade since, McIlroy has established himself as one of the biggest superstars of his generation, but how well can you remember his PGA Tour career up to this point?

Take our 10-question quiz to find out!

