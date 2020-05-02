NI Executive to discuss golf courses reopening after Republic's move

Royal Portrush has been missing out on an anticipated influx of US visitors after hosting a hugely successful Open Championship in 2019

The Northern Ireland Executive is set to discuss the potential reopening of golf courses in NI this week.

Courses in the Republic of Ireland will reopen on a restricted basis from 18 May after Leo Varadkar's announcement that "some outdoor sporting activities will be allowed" from that date.

The Golfing Union of Ireland's UIster branch shut golf clubs in NI in March to adhere to social distancing.

It is hoped that NI golf clubs will reopen by 18 May.

The first phase of the reopening will be for members only and will see strict social distancing measures in place.

Flag sticks and bunker rakes will be removed while groups will be limited to two players teeing off in 15-minute intervals.

On Friday, Varadkar outlined the first phase of the Irish Government's plan for partially relaxing Covid-19 restrictions later this month.

In response, Irish golf's governing bodies said they had been "engaging intensively" with the government regarding the return of sport on a limited basis.

"To that end, golf's governing bodies have prepared a comprehensive draft protocol on the safe resumption of play on which we have been engaging with the Government over recent weeks," said a statement on Friday evening.

"We now intend to finalise this protocol in the coming week, in consultation with the government, and issue clear advice to our member clubs well in advance of the reopening of courses on 18 May.

"That advice will emphasise the absolute necessity of golf clubs adhering to the terms of the protocol for safe play."