Golf sets out plans for return after coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted

Golf courses across the UK have been closed throughout the coronavirus pandemic

Plans allowing golfers to return to playing the game when coronavirus lockdown restrictions have been relaxed are to be submitted to the government.

Administrators have been considering ways for the sport to be played in a safe environment and a draft document, seen by BBC Sport, has been drawn up with a series of recommendations.

They include playing groups of no more than two, hitting off separate teeing grounds at least four metres apart, a minimum of 10 minutes between groups and practice areas remaining shut.

It is understood the proposals will be submitted by the R&A and have industry-wide backing from organisations such as England Golf, the Professional Golfers Association and other representative bodies.

In an email distributed on Wednesday by England Golf, chief executive Jeremy Tomlinson says: "The way everyone in golf has rallied together in these uncertain times fills me with great optimism for the future.

"Throughout these challenging times, England Golf has collaborated like never before with our colleagues in golf administration and presented a united front during many conversations with government.

"This collective approach has continued this week as we work with government to try and find the right conditions under which golf can return."

Among the proposals being put forward are the removal from courses of all bunker rakes and ball retrievers. Drinking fountains and ball washers should be covered up and benches and bins made inaccessible to players.

Flagsticks should not be touched and and a hole liner should be used to prevent balls from dropping below the surface of greens.

Tee times would be subject to a booking system and players would not be allowed onto courses outside designated periods. Clubhouses would remain closed and golfers should not leave their cars until 15 minutes prior to their tee time.

Trolleys and carts would not be available for hire and the use of caddies will be forbidden. A practice putting green would only be accessible to players who are next to start their rounds.

It will be recommended that once a player putts on a green they continue until the hole is finished before the next golfer hits to help maintain social distancing.

Players would use their feet to smooth over bunkers in the absence of rakes and it is recommended that they play only social matchplay rounds. The usual practice of exchanging scorecards will not be allowed.

Golf administrators are determined not to appear to be agitating for a hasty return to the game. They would not seek to implement the recommendations until the government declares it is safe to relax the coronavirus lockdown.

For golf the process is at a delicate stage and it is considered vital that the sport is not seen to be acting out of step with society as a whole.

There is, though, a feeling within the game that it is an activity that can be conducted within the parameters of social distancing and that it could be one of the first participation sports allowed to return after lockdown.