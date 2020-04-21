Andrew McKinlay: Scottish Golf chief executive resigns after two years in role

Andrew McKinlay has ended his two-year tenure as Scottish Golf chief executive

Scottish Golf chief executive Andrew McKinlay has resigned, the amateur game's governing body has announced.

It comes as the organisation makes "some very difficult decisions" to remain sustainable amid the coronavirus pandemic, says chair Eleanor Cannon.

McKinlay succeeded Blane Dodds in the role two years ago after leaving the Scottish Football Association.

"He has helped take the organisation forward and has now taken a very difficult decision," said Cannon.

"He leaves having worked with the team on a revised structure that will be fit for purpose when we emerge from the national lockdown. On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Andrew for his contribution to Scottish Golf."

McKinlay described it as a "privilege" to lead the organisation and says the changes he put in place can lead to its "prosperous future".