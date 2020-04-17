Scottish Open: Talks ongoing about new date after postponement

  • From the section Golf
Austria's Bernd Wiesberger won last year's Scottish Open
Austria's Bernd Wiesberger won last year's Scottish Open

The Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in July has been postponed - with talks ongoing about a rescheduled date.

It was due to be held in North Berwick from 9-12 July, but has become the latest European Tour event to be called off amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The BMW International Open in Munich and the Open de France near Paris have also been cancelled.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said the call was taken "with public health the absolute priority".

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you