Rory McIlroy: Masters in November is 'maybe what I need'

Rory McIlroy is seeking a first major win since clinching a second USPGA title six years ago

World number one Rory McIlroy has said that staging the Masters in November may boost his quest to win a career Grand Slam.

The first men's major of the year was moved from its traditional April slot because of the coronavirus pandemic.

McIlroy, who needs the Masters to complete a collection of major titles, believes having it at the "back end" of the year may aid his preparations.

"It will be a different feel," McIlroy told Michelle Wie on Instagram Live.

Speaking to former US Women's Open champion Wie on the Nike Golf account, the Holywood golfer said: "Two of the majors will have already been played, hopefully the Ryder Cup's already been played. People will be in their routine and in the flow a little bit more."

The golfing calendar has been dramatically uprooted by Covid-19 concerns, with The Open Championship postponed to 2021 and the PGA Championship and US Open moving to August and September.

McIlroy, whose best finish at the Masters was fourth in 2015, believes potentially playing two majors and a Ryder Cup will help calm the hype before his next trip to Augusta.

"I always feel there's this bit of anticipation going into Augusta, the first big event of the year," he said.

"There's all this hype. I don't think it will feel like that this year, it will feel different but it's something I'm looking forward to.

"It's going to be a different Masters this year but personally, maybe selfishly, that's what I need to get the jacket."

Ryder Cup 'the most intense atmosphere'

McIlroy was part of the European team that won the Ryder Cup in France in 2018

The four-time major winner is expected to play a key role when Padraig Harrington's European Ryder Cup team face the United States at Whistling Straits in September.

Now a veteran of five Ryder Cups, McIlroy admits nothing can match the atmosphere at golf's biennial showpiece.

"You're not just playing for yourself, you're playing for your team-mates, you're playing for your country, you're playing for a lot of different people," he said.

"Pressure at the Ryder Cup is different. I think if you look at people who have performed well in Ryder Cups before they went on to win majors, I think it's a good precursor.

"I think for us, that the Ryder Cup is the biggest and most intense atmosphere you can play under. If you can handle that, you can handle being in contention at the majors."