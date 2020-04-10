The Masters: Match the winner with their dinner at Augusta National

So, who's looking forward to seeing what Augusta National looks like in November? Hopefully, that is when the 84th Masters tournament will be held.

To keep you going in what would have been Masters week, try our quiz to match the Masters winner with their Masters dinner.

It's a tradition that stretches back to 1952 when Ben Hogan suggested the idea for a Masters Club.

Each year, on the Tuesday of Masters week, past champions gather to have a meal together - the meal is chosen and paid for by the previous year's winner.

Tiger Woods will be choosing his fifth menu later this year, but what have others opted for in the past?