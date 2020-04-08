The Masters: 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell qualifies for rescheduled event

McDowell won his first European Tour event since 2014 at the Saudi International in February

2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell will make his first appearance at the Masters in four years should the tournament go ahead as scheduled later this year.

The competition, initially scheduled for April, has been postponed until 12-15 November as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

McDowell, whose best previous finish at Augusta was a tie for 12th in 2012, secured his place having squeezed inside the world's top 50 when the rankings froze at the end of March.

Ranked 49th in the world, McDowell has enjoyed a fine last 12 months which have seen him rise up the table again having dropped out of the top 200 in 2018.

The Northern Irishman won his first European Tour victory since 2014 at the Saudi International in February, and was hoping a strong performance at the Players Championship last month could help him book a place at the Masters.

However, with cases of coronavirus rising across the world, the tournament at Sawgrass was abandoned after the first round, with the Masters postponed.

It is now hoped that three of the majors can be held later in the year, however the 149th Open Championship at Royal St George's has been cancelled.