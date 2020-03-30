Irish Open: Mount Juliet European Tour event postponed because of coronavirus

Jon Rahm won his second Irish Open at Lahinch in July

The European Tour has confirmed that the Irish Open has been postponed because of the continuing threat posed by the spread of the coronavirus.

The tournament was scheduled to take place at Mount Juliet Estate from 28-31 May, with former US Open champion champion Graeme McDowell as the host.

The Irish Open was set to be the Tour's second Rolex Series event of 2020.

It is understood that a possible autumn date is being considered for the potential rescheduling of the event.

'Public health and well-being absolute priority'

"The decision to postpone the Irish Open follows consultation with all stakeholders and was made with public health and well-being as our absolute priority," said European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley.

"Our thoughts are with everyone right now and we are all united in trying to fight the spread of the pandemic.

"With this in mind, we will continue to evaluate all aspects of our 2020 European Tour schedule, and discussions on the rescheduling of postponed events will remain ongoing until we have clarity on the global situation."

The European Tour has been forced into shut-down following the outbreak of Covid-19, with tournaments in Denmark, Kenya, India, Malaysia, China and Spain also having been called off in recent weeks.

World number one Rory McIlroy, 2019 Open winner Shane Lowry and defending champion Jon Rahm are among those who have confirmed their participation at Mount Juliet.