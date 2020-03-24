Golf courses shut in England & Wales

Golf courses across England and Wales will shut following the latest government measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Scottish Golf has asked golfers in Scotland to “refrain from golfing until further notice”.

Amateur golfers had previously been able to continue playing while adhering to guidance on social distancing.

In a statement, England Golf said the move was “highly necessary and must be maintained until further notice”.

It added: “Keeping golf courses open is simply no longer compatible with the updated policy of government which is designed to save lives in a time of national emergency.”

Wales Golf said: “It is clear that golf clubs, courses and facilities must close with immediate effect.”

There has yet to be an announcement from the Golfing Union of Ireland.

In a statement on Monday, prime minister Boris Johnson said people should leave home only to exercise once a day, travel to and from work where “absolutely necessary”, shop for essential items and to fulfil any medical or care needs.

More than 330 people have died from the virus in the UK.