Ryder Cup: Paul Casey would support postponement of tournament

Paul Casey says the Ryder Cup should be delayed for 12 months because of the coronavirus crisis.

The Masters and PGA Championship are looking for new dates and a string of tournaments have been cancelled.

Asked whether the Ryder Cup, scheduled for September, should be delayed for a year, Englishman Casey said: "Yes is the answer to that.

"I am never a fan of postponing stuff but it's been postponed before, so why can't it happen again?"

The 42-year-old added: "As disappointing as that would be, you want it to be as good as possible, as spectacular as possible.

"If it's going to put lives at risk then we have to and that's an obvious."

Both the PGA and European Tours have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and putting back the team tournament would allow for space in the calendar.

There has been speculation, described as inaccurate, that plans are being made to delay Europe's defence of the trophy against the United States by a year.

It is due to be played at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from 25-27 September.

The Ryder Cup was delayed by 12 months in the wake of the 2001 9/11 attacks, which shifted the biannual event to even-numbered years.

Casey should have been trying to win the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship for the third time in a row this week.

Instead of defending the title in Tampa, Casey is kicking a football around with his young son and bike riding. His clubs remain in their flight bag, with courses near his Arizona home severely restricted from the fallout of the pandemic.

Casey, whose elderly parents have just returned to England from South Africa, is acutely aware of the seriousness of the current situation and, within that context, he is frustrated at not defending the crown he won for the past two years.

"I'm obviously disappointed," he said. "I was looking forward to going for three in a row, but it's amazing how quickly things have changed.

"The situation is no longer about golf, it's about worrying about people's safety, people's health and the economic impact of that."

Ranked 24 in the world, Casey is currently outside the qualifying berths for what would be a fifth Ryder Cup and his ranking is also not eligible for August's Olympic Games, should they go ahead.

"Obviously that's disappointing and there's nothing I can do about it," he added.

"The excitement when we do get back will be brilliant. People will be craving golf and I know I will be craving golf and looking forward to getting back out there."