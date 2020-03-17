Connor Syme pleased with European Tour lead at 'crazy time'

Connor Syme is 61st in the Race to Dubai standings

Scottish golfer Connor Syme has praised the European Tour for keeping players updated about how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting the sport.

A number of high-profile Tour events, including this week's Indian Open, have been postponed.

Referring to European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley, the 24 year old said: "We have got a good head helping us out and advising us.

"It is a pretty crazy time with everything that is going on."

The Qatar Masters, which ended on 8 March, was the last tournament to be played to a conclusion with the Andalucia Masters, scheduled to tee off at the end of April, now postponed.

The European Tour has suspended ticket and hospitality sales for all of its events "until further notice".

On the other side of the Atlantic the season's first major, The Masters, has been postponed, while play on the PGA Tour has been suspended until the middle of next month.

"It is worrying," said Syme, who at 61st in the Race to Dubai, is well placed to make the top 110 who will automatically retain their Tour card.

"All the sports in the last few days seem to have really accelerated everything, with the golf in America being cancelled.

"I think everyone is realising it is pretty serious and all we can do is follow the advice from the European Tour.

"It is frustrating, but obviously health is the most important thing."

After a campaign in the Challenge Tour, Syme regained his European Tour card at the end of last season.

He has made an impressive start to life back in the top tier, with a couple of top-10 finishes and having missed the cut in only two of the seven tournaments he has played.

"I have had a decent enough start," he said.

"It might have been a little bit more stressful had I been 120 in the Race to Dubai, and you think if you are not playing again until June.

"There isn't obviously much they can do in terms of the European Tour because there is only so much time in the year and pretty much every week is filled anyway.

"So we have just got to play it week by week and hope this virus passes by, that is the main thing.