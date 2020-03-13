Coronavirus: The Masters cancelled because of ongoing health crisis

The Masters has been postponed because of the coronavirus crisis.

The first men's major championship of the year was due to begin on 9 April at Augusta National in Georgia.

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National, said: "The health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision."

Earlier on Friday, the PGA Tour stopped play until after the Valero Texas Open, which was scheduled to end on 5 April.

More to follow.