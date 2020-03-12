Coronavirus: LPGA postpones next three tournaments including season's first major

South Korea's Ko Jin-young won the ANA Inspiration in 2019 for her first major title

The next three tournaments on the LPGA Tour - including the first major of the year - have been postponed because of the global coronavirus outbreak.

The Founders Cup in Arizona, and the Kia Classic and ANA Inspiration in California - which were due to take place in March and early April - have been suspended.

The LPGA says it hopes they can be rescheduled for later in the season.

"This is a difficult situation," said LPGA commissioner Mike Whan.

"As we navigate these uncertain times, we appreciate the support of all those involved with the LPGA.

"I am fully committed to rescheduling these important events on our 2020 schedule, especially our first major, the ANA Inspiration.

"Our thoughts are with all of those around the world affected by this virus. And on a personal level, it pains me to see the impact of this health crisis on our athletes, our sponsors and our fans. That said, I know keeping our LPGA family safe, and all those who follow us safe, has to be my top priority."

On Thursday, the PGA Tour stopped spectators from attending tournaments through to 5 April, starting with Friday's second round of the Players Championship.