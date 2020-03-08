Qatar Open: David Drysdale beaten by Jorge Campillo in play-off

David Drysdale (left) and Jorge Campillo could not be separated in the first four play-off holes

Qatar Open final leaderboard -13 J Campillo (Spa), D Drysdale (Sco); -12 N Lemke (Swe), J Winther (Den), K Samooja (Fin); -11 A Bjoerk (Swe); -10 M Kinhult (Swe); N Bertasio (Ita), G Coetzee (SA), C Paisley (Eng), P Larrazabal (Spa). Selected others:-9 M Armitage (Eng), S Jamieson (Sco); -8 J Senior (Eng); -7 J Morrison (Eng).

Scotland's David Drysdale was foiled in his attempt to win a first European Tour title in 498 attempts when he lost to Spain's Jorge Campillo at the fifth play-off hole of the Qatar Open.

Drysdale, 44, and Campillo finished on 13 under par after the 33-year-old double-bogeyed the 17th to give up his two-shot lead with two holes to play.

The pair made two birdies and then two pars on the first four play-off holes.

Drysdale then couldn't match Campillo's 20ft birdie putt on the fifth hole.

"You have to be patient and try hard, it was a tough win but I am glad I pulled it off," Campillo said.

Drysdale has now finished as runner-up on four occasions on the European Tour whereas Campillo's win in the Middle East comes under a year after he lifted the Hassan Trophy.

He added: "I played not so good in the first few holes but I knew I was still in the game and had to be patient."