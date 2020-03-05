Qatar Masters: Eddie Pepperell disqualified again for scorecard error

Pepperell won the Qatar Masters in 2018

Englishman Eddie Pepperell suffered another disqualification following a scorecard error at the Qatar Masters.

The 29-year-old world number 63 was the highest-ranked player in the field and won the Qatar event in 2018.

But having noticed his playing partner had recorded an incorrect score, he made the change to the wrong hole.

Pepperell was also disqualified for a scorecard error at the 2018 BMW International Open and in November he ran out of balls at the Turkish Open.

Explaining his latest mishap, the Oxfordshire golfer, who had posted seven birdies in an eventful level par 71 at the new Jose Maria Olazabal-designed Education City Golf Club, wrote on Twitter: "My total, 71, was correct and I indeed signed for that.

"However, my partner had me down for a five on one hole where I made a six, and a four on another, where I made three. I picked him up on it and I changed the card to reflect the fact I actually made a six on hole 11 as opposed to a five, and a three on hole 16 as opposed to a four.

"I then, however, mistakenly changed the 17th hole, not the 16th hole on my scorecard, and handed it in.

"Therefore this meant I was disqualified. Quite disappointing as I actually took the time to change the original error, only to make a costlier one myself. I asked the referee if this had any bearing on my disqualification but it didn't.

"The rules are the rules and I 100% accept that, but I can't help feeling that this particular way of disqualification is a fair distance away from common sense, and that's also disappointing."