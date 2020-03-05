Corornaviris: McIlroy awaits Olympics coronavirus decision

Rory McIlroy returned to world number one last month for the first time in five years

Rory McIlroy says he'll play in the Olympics if it goes ahead despite coronavirus fears after pulling out of the 2016 Games due to the Zika virus.

The world number one defended his decision to miss the Rio Olympics even though the risk of catching Zika was low.

McIlroy will compete for Ireland in his first Olympics this summer.

"If they deem it safe to go to Tokyo I'll be in the plane on my way there," said the four-time major winner.

He added: "I think everyone should be concerned about coronavirus and what's happening around the world.

"The Olympic committee have the best people to rely on to tell them whether the games should go ahead or not - they know better than I do."

Golf withdrawals

McIlroy was among a number of leading players to withdraw from the 2016 Olympics because of the Zika virus.

"People just aren't comfortable going down there and putting themselves or their family at risk," he said at the time.

"If the Olympics were in most other cities or countries, you wouldn't find as many people not wanting to go.

"There's another Games in Tokyo in 2020 and I'm more than happy to wait until then to get that Olympic experience."

However, his decision was questioned by Irish gold-medal boxer Katie Taylor, who said there was "more chance of getting killed by a spider in Australia" than there was of contracting Zika in Brazil.