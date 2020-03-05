Rory McIlroy: World number one predicts major victory in 2020

Rory McIlroy is seeking a first major win since clinching a second USPGA title six years ago

A confident Rory McIlroy says he expects to take his major tally to at least five this year as he prepares for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The world number one from Northern Ireland has not tasted success in the majors since 2014.

"I remember when we had that chat at the end of 2013 I predicted I would win two and I went on to do that," McIlroy told BBC Sport NI.

"So I am predicting I will win at least one."

He added: "I think the game of golf has changed a lot since that, a lot of new golfers have come on to the scene - Brooks Koepka has won four, Jordan Speith has won three, a lot of new guys, new blood and new competition.

"But the fact that I am still up there giving myself a chance week in week out, playing some of the best golf of my career gives me a lot of confidence this season."

Early success

The 30-year-old opened his major account by winning the 2011 US Open with a record score before capturing the USPGA title a year later.

Both the Open Championship and a second USPGA victory came in 2014 with the Masters required to become just the sixth player to complete a career Grand Slam.

McIlroy, who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in 2018, returned to the world number one spot last month for the first time in five years.

"I hope I am not going to win just one more, I am going to win a few more. It's been long enough, five and half years since I won a major," he added.

All smiles from Rory as he plays a practice round at Bay Hill on Wednesday

"It seems a long time ago and a lot has happened since but I know how to do it, I've done it before and I know how to get it done.

"Even since those major wining years or days, I have beaten the best fields in golf. I've won two FedEx Cups since then, I've won a Players Championship, I've won this tournament at Bay Hill.

"I've done a lot of great things in golf so it's just a matter of doing it on the right weeks."