Coronavirus: 'As it stands I'm going to Japan' - Lowry calm on Olympic fears

Shane Lowry won the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush

Shane Lowry insists he will definitely represent Ireland at the Olympics in Tokyo as long as the Games are not called off because of coronavirus.

Reigning Open champion Lowry withdrew from the 2016 Olympics in Rio because of the Zika Virus in Brazil.

Olympic organisers have said preparations are "business as usual" despite the outbreak of the virus.

"As it stands I am going to Japan. As long as the Olympics are on I will be going," Lowry told BBC Sport.

Several sporting events have been cancelled due to fears over coronavirus across Asia and Europe, with several governments imposing travel restrictions and bans on large gatherings of people.

Ireland's Six Nations encounter at home to Italy, which was set to take place on 7 March, is just one of a number of high-profile events to have been postponed, along with several Serie A football matches in Italy.

Cycling's UAE Tour was cancelled with two stages remaining after two "staff members" at the event tested positive for the virus, while Formula 1's Chinese Grand Prix has also been called off.

Lowry is adamant that he wants to represent Ireland, however he will be monitoring the situation carefully and will seek medical advice before a final decision is made on whether he will travel to Tokyo for July's Games.

"I am not sure how things stand (with coronavirus) at the moment. I suppose the next few months will tell a lot - I think they are due to make a call at the end of May," added the 32-year-old.

"I think people are already taking the mick saying us golfers are going to pull out again, but we will just have to see how plays out.

"I will do what I am advised to do but I would love to play there and bring a medal home for Ireland".