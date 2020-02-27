Honda Classic: England's Tom Lewis leads with Lee Westwood in contention

Tom Lewis won the silver medal for the best amateur at The Open in 2011

The Honda Classic first-round leaderboard -4 T Lewis (Eng), H English (US); -3 B Stuard (US), Z Johnson (US), C Tringale (US), JT Poston (US), L Westwood (Eng) Selected others: -1 S Lowry (Ire), level L Donald (Eng), I Poulter (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng); +1 M Wallace (Eng); +2 J Rose (Eng), P Harrington (Ire); +3 R Knox (Sco); +4 B Koepka (US); +6 R Fowler (US) Full leaderboard

England's Tom Lewis took a surprise share of the clubhouse lead at the Honda Classic with a four-under 66 in tricky windy conditions at Palm Beach.

Lewis, 29, is tied with American Harris English after the first round, with both men playing at the event after being given sponsor exemptions.

England's Lee Westwood is a shot back.

"It was really cold in the morning and I wouldn't have expected to be able to go out bogey free when I was warming up," Lewis told the Golf Channel.

World number three Brooks Koepka was among those who struggled at the PGA National, shooting a four-over 74, with other big-name stars Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Rickie Fowler also finishing over par.

Lewis kickstarted his round with an eagle on the par-five third, adding a birdie on the seventh before finishing with another on the last.

After winning the silver medal for the best amateur at The Open in 2011, he struggled to make a sustained breakthrough on the European Tour and earned PGA Tour status by claiming the Korn Ferry Tour Championship last year.

Lewis, who plays on both tours, has missed the cut in each of his four appearances on the PGA Tour this season.

"I've got to believe in myself that I can play over here. It is difficult playing over in Europe and then here, the guys are strong," said Lewis after his strong start on Thursday.

"Hopefully my time can come this week."