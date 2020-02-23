Martin Laird: Scot in contention in Puerto Rico Open

Martin Laird's last tournament victory was in 2013

Puerto Rico Open third-round leaderboard -18 V Hovland (Nor); -17 M Laird (Sco); -16 Josh Teater (US); -13 Emiliano Grillo (Arg); -12 P Rodgers (US); Sam Ryder (US) Full leaderboard

Scotland's Martin Laird is one shot off the lead heading into the final round of the Puerto Rico Open.

Laird is on 17 under par after three rounds, with Norway's Victor Hovland leading on 18 under.

A nine-under-par round of 63, which contained two eagles and no dropped shots, moved the 37-year-old into contention for a fourth PGA Tour victory.

He tees off at 17:25 GMT on Sunday in the final group.