WGC-Mexico Championship: Justin Thomas one ahead, Rory McIlroy four behind

Thomas has had rounds of 67, 66 and 65 so far this week

WGC-Mexico Championship third-round leaderboard -15 J Thomas (US); -14 E van Rooyen (SA), P Reed (US); -11 J Rahm (Spa), R McIlroy (NI), B DeChambeau (US) Selected others: -10 T Hatton (Eng), P Casey (Eng); -4 T Fleetwood (Eng), L Westwood (Eng); -1 S Lowry (Ire); +1 D Johnson (US); +12 G McDowell (NI)

Justin Thomas carded a six under 65 to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Two shots off the lead at the start of the day, the American bogeyed the first and last holes but had eight birdies in between to reach 15 under, with Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen in second.

Spaniard Jon Rahm set a new course record of 61, with nine birdies plus a hole in one, and is 11 under.

Rory McIlroy, three behind overnight, is four off the lead after a 68.

The world number one, seeking his second successive WGC title following success in Shanghai in November, was pin high with his drive at the 415-yard par four 12th for his fifth birdie of the day, but also recorded two bogeys.

Rahm birdied six of his first seven holes, then at the 158-yard 17th his tee shot with a gap wedge bounced once and plummeted into the cup.

His 27-foot putt at the last for a round of 60 finished just short of the hole but he returned his lowest round as a professional and matched the lowest round in WGC events.

It was the second ace of the day at Club de Golf Chapultepec, following Chez Reavie holing with a nine-iron at the 167-yard 12th.

Overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau sent his tee shot to four feet at the 379-yard second and was three shots ahead before his approach spun back into the water at the sixth, resulting in a double bogey. He had three bogeys on the back nine in his 71 to drop to 11 under.

Tyrrell Hatton chipped in from behind the green at the 16th for his seventh birdie of the day, and his 66 left him at 10 under with fellow Englishman Paul Casey, who also had seven birdies in the same score.