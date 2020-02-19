Graeme McDowell: NI golfer determined to 'do a job' on WGC return

McDowell missed the cut at this month's Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California

Graeme McDowell believes his return to the World Golf Championship this week is important to his hopes of making the European Ryder Cup team.

The Northern Ireland golfer will play in his first WGC event since 2016 when he tees off in Mexico on Thursday.

He earned his place at the competition after his victory at the Saudi International in early February moved him back into the world's top 50.

"We're here to do a job this week," the 39-year-old said.

"This is certainly not some icing on the cake from the win out in Saudi Arabia. This is about kicking on into the rest of the season and using these events as platforms to get where I want to be.

"It's important for me, if I have aspirations of being in the Ryder Cup team, that I've got to be in the WGCs and Major Championships so it's really important to take that first step, to get my schedule to where it needs to be and hopefully I can kick on from here."

McDowell was one of Europe's vice-captains at the last Ryder Cup

McDowell's success at the Saudi International was his first European Tour title win in six years and his 11th on the circuit.

He had gone into the tournament ranked 104th in the world but lifting the trophy moved him up to 47th, 10 years after he won the US Open.

"I've played a lot of WGCs in my career and I think you do take them for granted a little," added the Portrush native.

"They are amazing tournaments when you get the best players from all over the world to come together here in Mexico.

"It's the first time seeing the golf course for me and it's a great track. It reminds me a little of Valderrama and obviously you've got the altitude so the ball goes a long way. But I'm excited to be back in these WGC events."

Open champion Shane Lowry, who is also targeting a place in Padraig Harrington's European team, will return to action at the WGC-Mexico Championship after a two-week break.