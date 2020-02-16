Australian Open: Stephanie Meadow finishes tied for 13th in Australia

Meadow moved up 10 places on the leaderboard after her 70 in the third round

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow has finished tied for 13th at the Australian Open after a one-over-par final round of 74.

The 28-year-old from Jordanstown ended up eight shots behind winner Inbee Park of South Korea.

Meadow hit five birdies and three bogeys on the front nine in a strong but inconsistent start.

However she dropped a further four shots on the home stretch to finish the event at six under par.

Cavan's Leona Maguire missed the cut by three shots as she hit 75 on Friday after an opening round score of 74.

Maguire finished fourth in last week's Vic Open women's LPGA event in Australia, with Meadow ending that tournament in 20th position.