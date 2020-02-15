Australian Open: Stephanie Meadow tied 14th after posting 70 in third

Meadow moved up 10 places on the leaderboard after her 70 in the third round

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is eight shots off the pace going into the final round of the Australian Open.

The 28-year-old from Jordanstown carded an eagle, two birdies and a bogey in a three-under-par 70 in the third round at the Royal Adelaide course in Seaton.

Meadow has moved up to joint 14th on seven under in a tournament led by South Korea's Inbee Park.

Cavan's Leona Maguire missed the cut by three shots as she hit 75 on Friday after an opening round score of 74.

Maguire finished fourth in last week's Vic Open women's LPGA event in Australia, with Meadow ending that tournament in 20th position.