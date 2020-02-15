Australian Open: Jodi Ewart Shadoff drops off the lead as Inbee Park dominates

Jodi Ewart Shadoff played in Europe's winning Solheim Cup team at Gleneagles in September

LPGA Tour - Women's Australian Open third round leaderboard (Royal Adelaide GC) -15 Park (Kor); -12 Cho (Kor); -11 Alex (US); -10 Delacour (Fra), Boutier (Fra) Selected others: -7 Meadow (NI); -6 Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -2 Reid (Eng); +1 Heath (Eng)

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff saw hopes at the Australian Open fade as a nightmare third round dropped her nine shots behind leader Inbee Park.

The 32-year-old, tied for the overnight lead in Adelaide, hit a double bogey at the third hole on the way to a four-over-par round of 77, and ended in a tie for 22nd place on six under.

South Korea's seven-time major winner Park, 31, is on 15 under after a 68.

Her teenage compatriot Ayean Cho is three shots back in second.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is tied for 14th place on seven under.