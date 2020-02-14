Genesis Invitational: Tiger Woods' challenge falls away in California

Woods has never won at Riviera Country Club., where he made his professional debut in 1992

Tiger Woods' hopes of a record 83rd PGA Tour win were dealt a blow on Friday after carding a disappointing two-over-par 73 on the second round of the Genesis Invitational.

The 44-year-old shot a double bogey and three bogeys alongside three birdies to reach the halfway stage of the tournament on even par overall.

Woods was seven shots behind Harold Varner, who was clubhouse leader at the midpoint of the second round.

"I'm so far back now," Woods said.

"There are virtually about 50 guys ahead of me, 40 guys ahead of me. I'm going to have to make some birdies this weekend."

Australian Adam Scott, who shot a seven-under 64, was in the clubhouse on six under alongside South Korean Sung Kang and American Vaughn Taylor, who both both posted four-under 67s.

