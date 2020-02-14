Australian Open: Stephanie Meadow is six shots off the lead after second round

Meadow had been four shots off the lead after the first round

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is six shots off the lead after the second round of the Australian Open.

The Jordanstown golfer followed up her first round of 70 with a 72 at the Royal Adelaide course in Seaton, and is tied for 24th place.

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Inbee Park of South Korea share the lead at the halfway stage.

Cavan's Leona Maguire missed the cut by three shots as she hit 75 after an opening round score of 74.

Maguire finished fourth in last week's Vic Open women's LPGA event in Australia, with Meadow ending that tournament in 20th position.