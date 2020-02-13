England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff leads Australian Open with 66

Jodi Ewart Shadoff played in Europe's winning Solheim Cup team at Gleneagles last September

LPGA Tour - Women's Australian Open first round leaderboard (Royal Adelaide GC) -7 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -6 I Park (Kor), J-E Lee6 (Kor); -5 M Alex, A Olson, J Hollis (all US) Selected others: -4 N Korda (US); -3 G Hall (Eng), S Meadow (NI); -2 G Dryburgh (Sco), M MacLaren (Eng); -1 M Reid (Eng); Par F Johnson (Eng); +2 B Law (Eng); +6 L Davies (Eng) Full leaderboard

Jodi Ewart Shadoff leads the Women's Australian Open after the first round thanks to a seven-under-par 66.

The Englishwoman, 32, carded seven birdies and no bogeys as she ended the day one clear of South Korean duo Inbee Park and Jeong-eun Lee6.

England's Georgia Hall is four back after a 70 at Royal Adelaide, alongside Stephanie Meadow of Northern Ireland.

Ewart Shadoff led at the same stage of this tournament 12 months ago and eventually finished eighth.

She has represented Europe three times at the Solheim Cup, but is still to win an individual LPGA event.

Fellow Englishwoman Meghan MacLaren and Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh are both on two under for the tournament.

