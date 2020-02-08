Vic Open: Stephanie Meadow and Jonathan Caldwell struggle in Australia

Stephanie Meadow didn't drop a shot in her five-under-par 67 in Geelong

Northern Ireland duo Stephanie Meadow and Jonathan Caldwell both struggled with windy third-round conditions at the Vic Open in Australia.

A round of four bogeys and two birdies left Meadow tied for eighth, six shots behind leader Ayean Cho.

Cavan's Leona Maguire is one shot further back in the LPGA event.

Caldwell is tied for 38th after hitting two bogeys and two double bogeys, finishing the day 10 shots adrift of Australia's Min Woo Lee.

After Friday's round at the men's European Tour event, Caldwell was four shots off leader Robin Sciot-Siegrist, whose also had a bogey-filled round of 76, which highlighted the tricky conditions for the leading pack.

Jonathan Caldwell is 110th in the Race to Dubai standings

Cormac Sharvin is one shot behind his compatriot on four under par after a third round of 75 on the Beach Course.

Jordanstown's Meadow struggled with consistency on the front nine, hitting three bogeys in the first six holes, however a good recovery saw her finish the day two over par.

While it's early in the campaign, Meadow came into this week's event in a healthy 44th spot in the LPGA rankings.

The Vic Open has the same format as the World Invitational event at Galgorm Castle, where Meadow was the women's winner last August.

Maguire's third round was much more erratic, with five bogeys in the space of 10 holes derailing a good start, although a birdie on the 18th did end the day on a positive note.