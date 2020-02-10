Rory McIlroy: The world when the Northern Irishman was last golf's number one

Rory McIlroy has shaken Brooks Koepka's 38-week grasp on the world number one spot

September 2015. No talk of Brexit, Love Island was in its infancy and Brendan Rodgers was still Liverpool manager. It all feels so long ago.

It definitely was an age if you are Rory McIlroy, who lost his world number one ranking to Jason Day on 20 September 2015.

But now, after almost five years, the Northern Irishman is top of the golfing pile once again.

We take a look back at what was doing the rounds when McIlroy was last king of the (golfing) world.

What do you mean?

When Rory McIlroy last topped of the rankings in September 2015, Justin Bieber was topping the charts with his hit single 'What Do You Mean?'

To be honest, that's probably the question that would have been asked if you said it would be nearly five years before McIlroy was world number one again.

Jess Glynne's track Don't Be So Hard on Yourself, which was also flying high in the charts back in the day, seemed an appropriate one for McIlroy's slip from the top.

However, Life Is Good by Future (ft. Drake) and Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish are currently in the top 10, which is pretty suitable for McIlroy's return to the summit of the rankings.

Predicting the future

September 2015 was a pretty quiet month when it came to big-name films being released.

There was a documentary on Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, not to be confused with the Michael Fassbender-led biopic which was released two months later.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, Everest and The Intern, which starred Robert De Niro as a 70-year-old who discovered retirement isn't all it is cracked up to be, were some other notable (but rather forgettable) title released that month.

Hotel Transylvania 2 was in cinemas for the younger audience, and The Walk, which was about French high-wire artist Philippe Petit, hit the screens at the end of the month and had plenty of people watching through the gaps in their fingers.

Jenna Coleman was about to announce her departure from Doctor Who

On the small screen, Peter Capaldi was rocking a guitar in Doctor Who, which returned for a ninth series, and speaking of the travelling Time Lord, then BBC One controller Charlotte Moore said she wouldn't rule out a female taking the role in the future. It seems the Doctor isn't the only one with a TARDIS.

Broadcasting stalwart Bill Turnbull announced he was leaving BBC Breakfast after 15 years at the helm, with Anne Robinson also leaving Watchdog after an equally impressive stint hosting the show.

Coronation Street celebrated its 60th anniversary with an hour-long live episode, and the BBC announced its "biggest song search ever" to find the UK's entry for the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest.

Joe and Jake's rendition of You're Not Alone was the public's choice. Although to be honest, I don't think I'm alone in struggling to remember much about their entry.

A world before Brexit

Anyone else remember a time before Brexit? Well, apparently it did exist!

David Cameron, who had been re-elected Prime Minister in May, had pledged a referendum would take place if he was returned to office.

We won't get into what happened in the following four-and-a-half years, but Boris Johnson eventually got a deal over the line in January after what seemed like an age.

Staying the the UK, Jeremy Corbyn was elected leader of the Labour party, a position he just about holds today, while Tim Farron and Nicola Sturgeon led the Liberal Democrats and the SNP in 2015.

David Cameron and Peter Robinson led the Conservatives and DUP

Barack Obama's second term as President of the United States was coming to an end, with Donald Trump's bid to become the Republican nominee building plenty of momentum.

Hillary Clinton was the Democrat selected to succeed Obama, but it was Trump who would prevail the following year to become the 45th President of the United States.

In Northern Ireland, First Minister Peter Robinson stepped aside and other DUP ministers resigned as a result of a political crisis at Stormont, which was sparked by a police assessment that Provisional IRA members were involved in a murder.

Arlene Foster took over as acting First Minister, and power sharing at Stormont was restored after 10 weeks of talks before Robinson permanently handed Foster the reigns at the end of the year.

In the news

Queen Elizabeth became Great Britain's longest-reigning monarch at 63 years and seven months, beating the previous record set by Queen Victoria.

Volkswagen admitted that 11 million cars had been wrongly programmed to appear to emit lesser emission that they actually were, which as you can imagine, caused quite a big of scandal at the time.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 8.3 killed 11 people in Chile, and forced around one million to be evacuated, and in Burkina Faso, President Michel Kafando was seized by guards, although he was reinstalled a week after the military coup.

Police in Brussels were covered in straw as farmers across Europe protested against the plummeting prices of their produce

In slightly lighter news, Chris the sheep broke the world record for the biggest shorn fleece, at a rather large 40kg, and in the realms of space, NASA scientists announced the discovery of flowing water on Mars, and a Super Moon coincided with a lunar eclipse, which created a 'Blood Moon.'

Back of the net

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City were top of the Premier League after six games of the 2015/16 season.

West Ham, who were getting a nosebleed up in second place, had just handed City their first league defeat of the season at the time McIlroy was disposed as world number one, but at the end of the season, it was Leicester City who stormed to title success.

What about Chelsea and Liverpool in September? The Blues were struggling in 13th place, one position ahead of Liverpool, who only had two wins from their first five and were eight points of City.

Little did Brendan Rodgers know, but Jurgen Klopp would take over at Anfield less than a month later. We wonder how that turned out.

Brendan Rodgers' time at Liverpool was coming to an end

Rangers had an unbeaten start in the Championship as their rise up the Scottish football ladder continued, while Celtic were already well on their way to a fifth Scottish Premiership title in a row, under the guidance of Ronny Deila.

In the Irish Premiership, there were red cards in four of the six games in what was a pretty standard weekend in the league.

Stephen O'Flynn scored a late equaliser for nine-man Crusaders away to Coleraine, while Andrew Waterworth hit four as Linfield hammered Warrenpoint Town. The Crues would run out champions come the end of the season.

Internationally, Argentina topped the FIFA world rankings ahead of Belgium and world champions Germany, with Columbia and Brazil rounding out the top five.

Wales were the highest-placed home nation in ninth, one place ahead of England, while were Scotland 31st, Northern Ireland 41st and the Republic of Ireland a surprisingly low 51st under Martin O'Neill.

The biggest shock in sporting history?

In September 2015, there was just the small matter of the biggest shock in rugby history, maybe even sporting history.

Japan stunned giants South Africa at the Rugby World Cup in England, with Karne Hesketh's last-gasp try in the corner snatching a massive win for the Cherry Blossoms, and creating some of the most iconic images of the entire decade.

The Pool stages also saw Wales beat England, who would go on to be the first host nation to depart the tournament before the knockout stages.

Scotland went on to suffer a controversial exit at the hands of Australia, who would ultimately lose to New Zealand in October's final, and Ireland lost to Wales in the quarter-finals.

In tennis, Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in four sets in the US Open men's final, while Italy's Flavia Pennetta won her only single's Grand Slam title after beating compatriot Roberta Vinci in straight sets.

The USA won the Solheim Cup with the biggest comeback in the history of the competition, thanks to Paula Creamer's last game victory over Sandra Gal.

Lewis Hamilton was well on his way to winning his third Formula 1 World Championship after winning the Italian Grand Prix, as was Marc Marquez in MotoGP despite the best efforts of Jorge Lorenzo.

In boxing, Floyd Mayweather beat Andre Berto by unanimous decision in what was his last competitive fight (if you don't count his bout with Conor McGregor), while Deontay Wilder stopped Johann Duhaupas for the WBC heavyweight title and Josh Warrington continued his rise through the ranks by beating Joel Brunker.

Now, McIlroy is back on top, will we see him end his major drought this season? Only time will tell, but he's certainly in a good place to do it!