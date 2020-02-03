Shane Lowry: Major winner confirms 2020 Irish Open entry

Shane Lowry finished in a tie for 34th at last year's Irish Open at Lahinch

Open champion Shane Lowry will make his first appearance on home soil since claiming his maiden major title when he competes at this year's Irish Open.

The County Offaly man, who won the Open Championship at Royal Portrush last July, has confirmed his entry for May's tournament at Mount Juliet.

"I can't wait to tee it up in front of my home crowds," said Lowry.

"It's always such an honour to play in front of the Irish fans and they have always been so supportive of me."

The world number 16 added: "They played such a massive part in my win at Portrush, so teeing up as Open champion at the Irish Open will be a great moment."

Lowry won the Irish Open as an amateur in 2009 and he will be among the favourites to secure victory at the Kilkenny course.

The event will be hosted by Graeme McDowell, who won the Saudi International at the weekend.