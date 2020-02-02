Graeme McDowell wins by two at Saudi International

Graeme McDowell won for the first time on the European Tour since victory at the Open de France in 2014

Graeme McDowell claimed his first European Tour title since 2014 with victory at the Saudi International.

McDowell, 40, posted a level-par final round of 70 to finish two ahead of American Dustin Johnson for his 11th win on the European circuit.

The Northern Irishman began the week ranked 104th, but is now projected to move back inside the top 50.

Johnson eagled the last to claim second ahead of a group that included fellow American Phil Mickelson.

More to follow.