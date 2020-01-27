Marc Leishman wins by one from Jon Rahm at Torrey Pines

Leishman dropped only one shot in the final round

Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard -15 M Leishman (Aus); -14 J Rahm (Spa); -12 B Snedeker (US), R McIlroy (NI); -11 T Hoge (US); -10 B Watson (US), P Reed (US), T Finau (US) Selected others: -9 T Woods (US); -6 R Knox (Sco); -1 M Laird (Sco), B Taylor (Eng)

Australian Marc Leishman posted a seven-under 65 to secure his fifth PGA Tour title with a one-shot win in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

The 36-year-old world number 28 was four back overnight but carded eight birdies to finish on 15 under.

Leader Jon Rahm saw four shots go in his first five holes and despite a fine recovery to card a 70, he was one back.

Rory McIlroy began three behind and had a mixed 69 to tie third at 12 under, while Tiger Woods was nine under.

Rahm held a one-shot lead into the final day but made a wretched start, running up a double bogey at the par three third after his tee shot ended short in a ravine.

The Spaniard had an eagle and three birdies from the 13th but Leishman's closing birdie left Rahm requiring an eagle at the last to force a play-off in California.

A fine fairway wood found the back of the green and a left a similar line to his 60-foot putt from the fringe grass for an eagle to win the tournament three years ago.

This time, however, the putt finished inches short as Leishman celebrated victory on Australia Day, emulating compatriot Lucas Herbert's victory at the European Tour's Dubai Desert Classic.

McIlroy, needing a win to return to the top of the world rankings, dropped three shots in his first four holes but recovered with three birdies and an eagle in his next five, before mixing two bogeys and three birdies on the back nine.

Woods was five off the lead at the start of the final round in his quest to become the PGA Tour's outright leading tournament winner.

His round of 70 contained an extraordinary moment at the second hole when his second shot from the fairway at the par four bounced on to the green and into the bottom of the cup, only to spin back out.

The 15-time major winner was told by caddie Joe la Cava coming off the 18th green of the death of his friend Kobe Bryant, the legendary basketball player killed in a helicopter crash across the state in Calabasas.