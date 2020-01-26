Amy Boulden: Welsh golfer secures European Tour spot

Amy Boulden was 2014 rookie of the year

Welsh golfer Amy Boulden has secured her place on the Ladies European Tour with victory at Qualifying School at La Manga Club in Spain.

Boulden, from Llandudno, birdied the 18th hole to finish on 10-under and win final stage qualifying.

The 26-year-old had gone into the final round sharing the lead with Scot Alison Muirhead.

The 2014 rookie of the year has regained her Ladies Tour card after a year on the Symetra Tour.