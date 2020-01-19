Abu Dhabi Championship: Lee Westwood wins by two shots

Lee Westwood won his first European Tour title at the Scandinavian Masters in 1996

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - final leaderboard -19 L Westwood (Eng); -17 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng), V Perez (Fra); -15 L Oosthuizen; -14 R Fisher (Eng), S Norris (RSA) Final leaderboard

Lee Westwood won the Abu Dhabi Championship to become the first player to win in four different decades on the European Tour.

Westwood finished on 19 under par, two shots ahead of Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Victor Perez.

The 46-year-old shot a five-under-par 67 at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club to win the event for the first time.

"I had a little slip at 16 but I hit some good shots coming in," Westwood told Sky Sports.

"It's been a good week. I am just really happy the way I controlled myself.

"I wasn't paying attention to other people, I was just trying to control my emotions."

The Englishman's 44th professional win means he has won European titles in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

Westwood, who missed out on the 2018 European Ryder Cup team, is back in contention for a place for the 2020 competition at Whistling Straits.

When asked about the prospect of getting in the next Ryder Cup team, he added: "It's just nice proving I can still do it.

"It was good watching last time but if there is chance to get in the team I will obviously go for it."

Rose second in Singapore

Elsewhere, at the Singapore Open, 2016 Olympic champion Justin Rose was second behind American Matt Kuchar, who finished on 18 under par.

The world number nine had a mixed final round which saw three birdies cancelled out by three bogeys before back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th put him into contention.

Rose finished on 15 under par as world number 24 Kuchar hit back from a triply bogey to finish with birdies at the 16th and 18th holes.