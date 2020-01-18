Abu Dhabi Championship: Lee Westwood shoots 65 to take lead after third round

  • From the section Golf
Lee Westwood
The highlight of Westwood's third round was an eagle after a superb second shot at the par five eighth
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, day three leaderboard
-14 L Westwood (Eng); -13 F Laporta (Ita), B Wiesberger (Aut); -12 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); S Garcia (Spa), K Kitayama (US), -10 R Cabrera Bello (Spa), T Detry (Bel)
Selected others: -9 R Fisher (Eng), L Oosthuizen (SA), J Senior (Eng); -8 T Fleetwood, J Singh Brar, A Sullivan (all Eng); -7 R Ramsay (Sco)

Lee Westwood shot a seven-under-par 65 to lead by one stroke after three rounds of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

The Englishman hit six birdies, an eagle and a bogey to move to 14 under, with overnight leader Francesco Laporta and Bernd Wiesberger on 13 under.

Italy's Laporta carded a 69, while Austria's Wiesberger matched Westwood's 65.

"It was fun. I'm playing well and driving the ball well," said 46-year-old Westwood.

"I'm not going to lie, I didn't play a lot of golf coming into it, didn't know what to expect. To be in the lead with one round to go, it's a real positive.

"I'm just going to go out there and play as well as I can and, if it's good enough, then great.

"I know I'm talented enough to win the tournament, it's just a case of applying myself."

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick is on 12 under after a 69, with Spain's Sergio Garcia one shot further back.

