Stephen Gallacher: Emerging Scottish talent pushes European Tour veteran on

Scotland's Stephen Gallacher is embarking on his 24th season on the European Tour

Stephen Gallacher says a new crop of Scottish talent has given him a "jolt in the arm" for his 24th season on the European Tour.

The 45-year-old is one of nine Scots in the Abu Dhabi Championship field this week.

Those include 2019 rookie of the year Robert McIntyre and Calum Hill, second on the Challenge Tour last year.

"The young Scots are doing brilliantly just now; the more the merrier, Gallacher told BBC Scotland.

"When these guys play well it shows others coming through that they can do it via the same pathway.

"I had the same thing with Colin Montgomerie, Sandy Lyle, Sam Torrance and Gordon Brand Junior - you looked up to those guys and watched what they were doing.

"Youngsters these days are better equipped for life in the professional ranks, they come out of the Challenge Tour as if they've been here for 10 years.

"I think that conveyor belt of talent is going to keep going. It's exciting to see and it's given me a jolt in the arm."

Gallacher, a member of the winning Ryder Cup team in 2014, won his fourth European Tour title last year in India but finished a lowly 90th in the Race to Dubai standings.

"After taking November off, I've worked hard on my game, changed quite a bit in the way I prepare," he said.

"I wasn't as consistent as I wanted to be. Winning is all about getting in contention and hoping it goes your way one Sunday. The more times you do it, the more chance you have of winning.

"I'm really excited for this year, I feel really good."