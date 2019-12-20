Jon Rahm to defend Irish Open title at Mount Juliet

Rahm's victory at Lahinch was his fourth title in just 34 European Tour starts

Two-time winner Jon Rahm will play at the 2020 Irish Open and defend his title at Mount Juliet.

The Spaniard won the Rolex Series event for the second time in three years after shooting an eight-under-par final round of 62 at Lahinch in June.

Rahm is ranked third in the world and is one Irish Open victory away from matching countryman Seve Ballesteros.

The European Tour confirmed that next year's Irish Open will be held in May, five weeks earlier than in 2019.

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell will host May's event, taking over from Paul McGinley in the role.

Former host Rory McIlroy has also said he will compete at the Kilkenny course after missing June's event because of scheduling issues.