QBE Shootout: Rory Sabbatini & Kevin Tway win by two shots in Florida

Sabbatini and Tway had rounds of 58, 67 and 60

QBE Shootout final leaderboard -31 Sabbatini (Svk)/Tway (US); -29 Poston/Kokrak (US); -28 Varner III/Palmer (US), Todd/Horschel (US); -27 McDowell (NI)/Poulter (Eng); -26 Hovland (Nor)/Wolff (US); Putnam/Conners (US); -24 Kisner/Hoffman (US), Watson/Howell III (US); -21 Reavie/Chappell (US); -20 Kizzire/Harman (US); -8 Thompson/O'Hair

Slovakia's Rory Sabbatini and American Kevin Tway captured the QBE Shootout pairs event by two shots in Florida.

Five teams were tied going into Sunday's betterball format but Tway and Sabbatini triumphed with a 12-under 60 for a 31-under total.

England's Ian Poulter and Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell, one behind overnight, were four adrift after a 62.

Women's world number 10 Lexi Thompson and Sean O'Hair finished at eight under to be last of the 12 teams.

Twice runner-up Sabbatini, playing a luminous yellow ball, was in fine form with the putter and calmly brushed in an eight-footer at the last for his team's 11th birdie of the day at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples in addition to an eagle at the 14th.

Harold Varner III and Ryan Palmer shot a 17-under 55 on Friday under the scramble format, but followed that with a 70 and their closing 63 left them three shots back in third.