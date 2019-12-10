Olivia Mehaffey: NI golfer focused on turning professional after injury setback

Mehaffey is on a golf scholarship at Arizona State University

Olivia Mehaffey has said she is determined to turn professional in 2020 after a hand injury ruined her chances of making the move this year.

The Northern Ireland golfer will make the LPGA Qualifying School her main focus in 2020.

Mehaffey, in the final year of a scholarship at Arizona State University, broke a bone in her hand while hiking in June.

"I think it's the right time to go pro now," she told Sportsound Extra Time.

The Qualifying School takes place across three stages in California, Florida and North Carolina from August until September.

"From what I hear it is quite stressful," Mehaffey continued. "You are on the road for a long time. My whole next year is going to be based on preparing for that.

"I'm really happy with how my game is progressing and I'm working on a lot of refined skills.

"I wanted to go pro this autumn but I broke my hand at the start of the summer and I wasn't ready but actually I feel more prepared now. I feel in a better space mentally to go out and really attack that."

Mehaffey has played in two Curtis Cups

Mehaffey, 21, suffered her hand injury while hiking in the Mourne Mountains with her family, just hours after being named in the Great Britain and Ireland team to play against the Europe in the Vagliano Trophy.

She said the injury was a major setback as she had a "really exciting summer lined up".

"I just slipped," she said of her accident. "It was a really, really small fall and I did not think it was broken at all, but it turned out it was. I had surgery a couple of days later.

"I was supposed to play the British Amateur at my home course [Royal County Down] the next week and was exempt into the Women's British Open through my ranking.

"I had a really exciting summer lined up and had been planning Qualifying School for years. It really hit me hard.

"I hadn't been injured before and it came out of nowhere, but I've learnt a lot from this time. It's been tough, but I think I'm stronger now and ready to go out and get it."

Before the Qualifying School, Mehaffey is hoping to play in the Curtis Cup for what would be her third time in June, having been named in the initial Great Britain and Ireland panel.