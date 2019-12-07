Hero World Challenge: Henrik Stenson wins first title in more than two years

Henrik Stenson has won his first PGA title since August 2017

Hero World Challenge final leaderboard -18 H Stenson (Swe); -17 J Rahm (Spa); -16 P Reed; -14 T Woods; -13 J Rose (Eng), J Thomas Selected others: -12 K Kisner; -12 G Woodland; -10 R Fowler

Sweden's Henrik Stenson won his first title in more than two years at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Stenson hit an eagle on the 15th to shoot a final-round 66 and finish on 18 under, one shot ahead of defending champion Jon Rahm of Spain.

Patrick Reed edged US compatriot Tiger Woods by two shots, while England's Justin Rose finished joint fifth.

"I found good momentum and sometimes it's just keep on working hard and grinding it out," Stenson said.

"Obviously the shot of the day was that five wood to a couple of inches on 15, so I was very pleased about that."

Former Open champion Stenson, 43, had not won a PGA event since capturing the Wyndham Championship in August 2017.

Rahm secured second place in New Providence with an impressive effort down the back nine, hitting birdies at the 14th and 16th and an eagle on the 15th.

Overnight leader Gary Woodland, 35, slipped to joint seventh following a disappointing one-over-par 73 in his final round.

Tournament host Woods, 43, shot a final-round three-under-par 69 but Reed, 29, finished above him on 16 under for the tournament, despite a two-shot penalty after appearing to flatten sand behind his ball with two practice swings in the third round.

World number eight Rose shared fifth with Justin Thomas of the US, ranked number five.