Hero World Challenge: Tiger Woods in contention as Gary Woodland leads

Gary Woodland won his first major at the US Open in June

Hero World Challenge third-round leaderboard -13 G Woodland; -12 H Stenson (Swe); -11 T Woods, J Thomas, J Rahm (Spa); -10 P Reed; -6 R Fowler, C Reavie, J Rose (Eng) Selected others: -4 W Simpson; -2 J Spieth; E B Watson, T Finau Full leaderboard

Tiger Woods moved into contention for a sixth Hero World Challenge title as he trails US Open champion Gary Woodland by two shots after the third round.

Tournament host Woods shot a five-under 67 to lie joint third with American Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm of Spain.

Woodland shot 68 to sit one ahead of Sweden's Henrik Stenson and three in front of overnight leader Patrick Reed.

Reed was given a two-shot penalty after seeming to flatten sand behind his ball with two practice swings in a bunker.

The American's infringement, on the 11th hole, was only relayed to him at the end of his round.

"Every time I get in the bunker I'm scared to even get my club close to it [sand]," said the former Masters champion.

"But whenever you do that if it does hit the sand, just like if you're in a hazard and you take a practice swing and it brushes grass and the grass breaks, it's a penalty.

"So because of that and after seeing the video, I accept that. It wasn't because of any intent, I thought I was far enough away."

England's Justin Rose is seven shots behind Woodland along with Rickie Fowler and Craig Reavie.

The event in the Bahamas is held for the benefit of Woods' charitable foundation.