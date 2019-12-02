Graeme McDowell: Portrush man to host Irish Open in 2020 and 2021

Graeme McDowell will be aiming for a first Irish Open success at Mount Juliet

Graeme McDowell says it's a "huge privilege" to be named as host of the Irish Open in 2020 and 2021.

The former US Open winner from Portrush will take over from Paul McGinley in the role for the Mount Juliet event next May.

A venue has yet to be confirmed for the 2021 Irish Open

"I'm really looking forward to taking on the responsibility over the next two years and adding to the history of this great tournament," said McDowell.

Mount Juliet in County Kilkenny will stage the tournament for the first time in 25 years on 28-31 May.

"Our island is famous for its incredible golf courses and passionate golf fans, both north and south of the border, and obviously I would love to bring the event to Northern Ireland in 2021," added 10-time European Tour winner McDowell.

"But my focus now is on next year at Mount Juliet and making sure that is another world-class sporting occasion.

"It's an event which has become a global spectacle that Irish golf fans can be proud of."