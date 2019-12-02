Andalucia Costa del Sol Open: Anne Van Dam retains title after 'crazy day'

Anne Van Dam won her fifth Ladies European Tour title

Costa del Sol Open final leaderboard -13 A Van Dam (Ned); -12 N Madsen (Den), A Ashok (Ind); -9 A Munoz (Spa), O Cowan (Ger), J Engstrom (Swe) Selected others: -4 L Maguire (Ire); -3 L Young (Eng); +2 A Boulden (Wal); +3 C Matthew (Sco)

Netherlands' Anne van Dam won the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open for the second year running after overturning a one-stroke deficit on the final hole.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen led on the final tee but sent her drive into a lake and then three-putted for double bogey.

Van Dam, 24, made par to finish on 13 under par at Marbella's Aloha Golf Club - one stroke ahead of Denmark's Madsen and India's Aditi Ashok.

"I did not expect that. That's golf. It was a crazy day," said Van Dam.

"Nanna is a good friend of mine and I would have loved to have beaten her in a play-off - that would have been a better feeling for me, but that's golf.

"She took more of a risk hitting a driver off the tee and I've been hitting an iron off the tee there all week."

Van Dam, the longest hitter on both the Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tours in 2019, took her driver out of her bag for the tournament, but admitted that she is keen to be reunited with it.

"I'm not sure we're going to keep that going, because I love to hit driver, but you didn't need a driver much this week," she said after closing with a two-under-par 70.

"I just stuck to my plan, even though it was hard to only hit three-wood sometimes. It was a game plan we made this week and it paid off. I had a lot of options from the tee and I think that paid off."

Madsen, who began the day three strokes ahead of Van Dam but shot a closing two-over-par 74, conceded: "I lost; Anne didn't really win. I played terrible and had three double bogeys which cost me everything."

Ireland's Leona Maguire finished in joint 13th place on four under, while England's Liz Young, who tied for 16th, was the top-ranked British player.

The Andalucia Costa del Sol Open, which will be part of a new Race to the Costa del Sol format, will have its prize money doubled from next year.

Norwegian Marianne Skarpnord, who finished in a tie for seventh in Spain, is set to win the order of merit at next week's season-ending Kenya Ladies Open. German rookie Esther Henseleit is the only player who could beat her but would need to secure her maiden win.