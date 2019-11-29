European Tour: Jonathan Caldwell shares 14th spot at the halfway stage in South Africa
-
- From the section Golf
Jonathan Caldwell is tied for 14th spot at the halfway stage of the Alfred Dunhill Championship after firing a three-under-par 69 on Friday.
Caldwell's one-under-par total leaves him eight behind leader Pablo Larrazabal but on course to make an encouraging start to the new campaign.
The Clandeboye man earned a full European Tour card for this first time since 2009 at the recent Tour School.
Cormac Sharvin missed the cut after adding a 73 to his opening 80.
Sharvin's nine-over-par total was six shots outside the cut mark.
The South African tournament is the first event on the 2019/20 European Tour.
Sharvin secured his playing privileges by finishing 11th in the second-tier Challenge Tour rankings this year.
Spaniard Larrazabal leads South African Branden Grace and Wil Besserling by three shots.