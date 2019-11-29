European Tour: Jonathan Caldwell shares 14th spot at the halfway stage in South Africa

  • From the section Golf
Jonathan Caldwell has not had a full European Tour card since the 2009 season
Jonathan Caldwell secured a European Tour card at the recent Tour School in Spain

Jonathan Caldwell is tied for 14th spot at the halfway stage of the Alfred Dunhill Championship after firing a three-under-par 69 on Friday.

Caldwell's one-under-par total leaves him eight behind leader Pablo Larrazabal but on course to make an encouraging start to the new campaign.

The Clandeboye man earned a full European Tour card for this first time since 2009 at the recent Tour School.

Cormac Sharvin missed the cut after adding a 73 to his opening 80.

Sharvin's nine-over-par total was six shots outside the cut mark.

The South African tournament is the first event on the 2019/20 European Tour.

Sharvin secured his playing privileges by finishing 11th in the second-tier Challenge Tour rankings this year.

Spaniard Larrazabal leads South African Branden Grace and Wil Besserling by three shots.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you